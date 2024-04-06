I'm seeking an investment method for my Merrill Lynch Edge account since it doesn't accrue interest on cash holdings. Considering this, I opted for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL), purchasing $25,000 worth. However, a few weeks later, I noticed an unrealized loss of $30, which was unexpected. I had assumed BIL would perform similarly to a high-yield savings account, potentially offering around a 5.3% APY. This situation makes me wonder if I should have instead placed my money in a high-yield savings account with Ally Bank or Capital One, where a 5% APY is guaranteed.Is investing in BIL secure? Will it provide returns comparable to current high-yield savings rates?