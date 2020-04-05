I bought a house with 2 units in Switzerland recently for $750k mainly for rental income and long term security.

The house returns $29,000 total rental and after deducting interest, amortization, tax, costs, and minimal renovation costs of the house netto return is $12,000/annum . Already have people interest to rent it.

Now I received offer from the neighbour who has been too late to buy the house and he would pay 70k more which after tax and my expenses of paperwork is around 45k return.

Figured in 10 years if the house keeps the current value and in case I want to sell, need money or something, I made 120k + what I amortized let's say $200.000, calculating in a $80.000 maintenance that's still a possible $120.000 at the end of 10 years.

Do you know what data/informaiton I could look at to decided to keep the house or sell with a good profit? (don't yet know if Coronavirus(COVID-19) will trigger a fall of house prices here or maybe causes inflation and boom in long term). Based on the charts I checked prices in general are going up, there have been two adjustments though.

https://tradingeconomics.com/switzerland/housing-index