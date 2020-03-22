When reselling goods from EU, how do I calculate profits, margins and tax due as self-employed in the UK, without overpaying on tax twice? As an example, I purchase a sofa from Portugal at gross 984 euro, I'd like to resell at 1200 pounds. That suggests that I've already paid 184 euros and as self-employed, I would be liable to pay 200 pounds in taxes. Is this the correct way to approach this or is there an alternative to correctly calculate.

Example (Portugal Tax@23%):

Sofa Net: €800

Sofa Gross: €984

Resell (UK@20%):

Sofa Net: £1000

Sofa Gross: £1200