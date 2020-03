The hackathon (competition where individuals/teams compete by completing some code project within a short period of time) was open to all members of the public. The competition took place just before my first semester of grad school, but within the same tax year. My project was awarded first place ($1000) by a panel of judges.

I was unable to find a section that clearly describes this kind of income in the tax code, so I'm not sure whether or not (and where) this income should be declared.