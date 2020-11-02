Is the tax calculation below for a hypothetical Canadian resident living in Ontario correct?

Gross income - CAD 100K Foreign capital gains - USD 20K Dividends - USD 2K

Assume 18% (CAD 18000) is contributed to an RRSP.

According to Federal tax rates for 2020 15% on the first $48,535 of taxable income, plus. 20.5% on the next $48,534 of taxable income (on the portion of taxable income over 48,535 up to $97,069), plus. 26% on the next $53,404 of taxable income (on the portion of taxable income over $97,069 up to $150,473), plus.

Federal tax on gross income = 0.15 * 48535 + .205 * (82000 - 48534) = 14141

Ontario 5.05% on the first $44,740 of taxable income, + 9.15% on the next $44,742, + 11.16% on the next $60,518, + 12.16% on the next $70,000, + 13.16 % on the amount over $220,000

Provincial tax on gross income = 0.0505 * 44780 + 0.0915 * (82000 - 44742) = 5670

So total tax is at least 19811 CAD.

I am not sure how foreign capital gains and dividends are taxed. Can someone help in this regard? Also, is there no standard deduction or personal allowances or pre-tax deductions to retirement accounts other than RRSP? What are the limits for the latter? I came across https://www.canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/services/tax/businesses/topics/payroll/payroll-deductions-contributions/canada-pension-plan-cpp/cpp-contribution-rates-maximums-exemptions.html but did not understand how to apply these.