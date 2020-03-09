0

It looks like the TVIX in 2011 was trading at some unimaginable prices. $2B USD? Marketwatch has these same numbers.

Were these numbers real? How? This seems like an amazing bit of trivia from the time.

TVIX in 2011

  • One would expect that a leveraged VIX ETF would be elevated post 9/11 but $2B defies logic. Sometimes Yahoo and similar mismanage stock splits (TVIX) has had multiple reverse splits) and sometimes they just provide bad data. My guess is that it's the latter reason. – Bob Baerker 8 mins ago

