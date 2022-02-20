I am looking for historical FX data. During the course of my research, I've found that various free providers don't seem to agree on the numbers.

For example, searching for USDGBP rates on Friday 30th December 2016,

investing.com gives:

Price: 0.8105

Open: 0.8155

High: 0.8168

Low: 0.8073

exchangerates.org gives:

Close: 0.81

Best: 0.81503

Worst: 0.80725

finance.yahoo.com gives:

Open: 0.8140

High: 0.8150

Low: 0.8073

Close: 0.8138

These numbers are similar yet different. I assume this is because the various providers are pulling data from different sources. Tourists spending on credit cards abroad will get their card scheme's spot rates outside of business hours. A card statement will show different exchange rates for transactions that are minutes apart, even on a Sunday.

I realise that forex trading is a global affair, when traders have gone home in London the ones in New York are still at work. The highs, lows and closing prices might depend on the location of the trading entity providing the data.

Comparing the yahoo and exchangerates.org data, the high and low prices are very close, the difference is less than 4 significant digits. This suggests the data is from the same session and the same time zone. Yet the Closing price is almost 0.5% out, a difference about 100 time greater than the high. Why is this? Why don't the two providers agree on this data point? Note that because the high & low are so close, I'm assuming the closing price is evaluated in the same way, they either all include spread or all ignore it, etc.

Suppose I have a portfolio containing assets priced in USD and GBP and I'd like to provide end of day valuations in a single currency. If there are assets worth 1 million being converted (sadly this isn't the case for me), the error could correspond to a difference of 4000 USD or GBP depending on which data source I pick. This is a non-trivial difference. Given that the sources I have listed above could all be wrong, how can I find out what the true historic prices are?