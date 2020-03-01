I understand that in order for a trade to occur, a buyer and a seller must agree on the price and that the number of shares transacted at that price is determined by the number of shares available at that price.

What if investors think that a company is doing so badly that there just aren't any buyers at any price? In this case, will share price plummet any amount necessary until a match is achieved?

If equality between buyers and sellers is reached so that a trade can be completed, how does electronic trading allow for a price to come up immediately, to buy or to sell? How can a match be made so quickly and a price arrived at?

And if a match can't be achieved, will the company be suspended from trading?