I own some shares in a company OAS that was delisted from Nasdaq. It went to trade at OTC under ticker OASPQ. It later underwent a reorganization (Chapter 11) and is back trading at Nasdaq under its old ticker OAS. What happened to the shares I owned in OAS before it was delisted?

According to an app I was trading in, OASPQ shareholders "will receive warrants which will be exchanged to cash at best available price" but I was not able to find OASPQ anymore Bloomberg: OASPQ and Weibull: OASPQ.

Here is something I found from a press release, does this say I have a right to some shares in the new company or am I completely wrong?

Oasis' unsecured claims, including holders of Oasis' senior unsecured notes, received their proportionate distribution of 100% of Oasis' newly issued common stock (subject to dilution).

Some recent history of OAS (Oasis Petroleum):