My tenancy is set to end on the 20th April, however I've agreed with the landlord that I will be moving out on the 15th (this was their idea, but works well for me). I moved in on the 20th, so my monthly rent payment period covers the 20th through to the 19th.

My landlord has requested that I pay the full monthly rent and said that they will repay this back to me when I get my deposit back, however I'm not very comfortable with this. Am I legally obliged to pay the full month of rent, or can I instead send over that amount less the 4 days I will not be living in the property?