I'm familiar with the idea of prorated rent but am in a situation that's new to me with a bit of a twist. In the past I've always been the one to set the move out date but this round our landlord set the move out date upon us which wound up being 2/14. When February rent came round I paid the prorated rent of $ 14/28*MonthlyRent that was due. However since as I vacated the unit 4 days early am I owed a credit for a retroactive adjustment to the prorated rent that was paid earlier? In other words on top of the remaining security deposit should I receive a credit of $ 4/28*MonthlyRent ? I've never before contemplated a retroactive adjustment to prorated rent, is there such a thing?

background

In case it matters we've been on a yearly lease that started in the middle of February back when we originally moved in. That first move in rent was prorated. When coming up to this next year we found out the owner is moving back to their property and therefore didn't want to renew the lease. They gave generous advance notice to secure the next place, but we didn't want to sit around and ride out the full duration of the lease since they asked us to leave by the 14th.