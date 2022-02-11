0

I'm familiar with the idea of prorated rent but am in a situation that's new to me with a bit of a twist. In the past I've always been the one to set the move out date but this round our landlord set the move out date upon us which wound up being 2/14. When February rent came round I paid the prorated rent of $14/28*MonthlyRent that was due. However since as I vacated the unit 4 days early am I owed a credit for a retroactive adjustment to the prorated rent that was paid earlier? In other words on top of the remaining security deposit should I receive a credit of $4/28*MonthlyRent? I've never before contemplated a retroactive adjustment to prorated rent, is there such a thing?

background

In case it matters we've been on a yearly lease that started in the middle of February back when we originally moved in. That first move in rent was prorated. When coming up to this next year we found out the owner is moving back to their property and therefore didn't want to renew the lease. They gave generous advance notice to secure the next place, but we didn't want to sit around and ride out the full duration of the lease since they asked us to leave by the 14th.

1

If you had provided them with enough notice, you may have been able to negotiate leaving early. But the fact that you didn't tell them before making that last payment meant that they received no real benefit by you vacating early. When you vacated 4 days early did you also turn in your keys, and get the final inspection? If all that wasn't done the landlord received zero benefit.

The lease you signed gives you the right to occupy the place during the dates the lease is in force. The fact you didn't sleep there those last few days isn't important.

If they had wanted you out early, they would have had to negotiate a settlement because you would not have had access to the unit for the entire period.

I've never before contemplated a retroactive adjustment to prorated rent, is there such a thing?

This seems to say you didn't tell them in advance.

0

Laws vary by region, but a duty to mitigate damages is common in contract law.

This means that if someone moves out 3 months into their lease, I can't just collect rent on an empty unit for 9 months. I would have to list the unit as available and make a reasonable effort to fill the unit. The tenant that vacated would still be bound by the lease and obligated to pay until such time as it was rented.

I doubt your lease contains language that would entitle you to a refund for the unused days, and moving out 4 days early is not much time to work with, so I doubt anyone would agree there was anything reasonable the landlord could do to mitigate your damage in this case. You didn't break the contract, you just opted to move out earlier than you were required to.

The fact that the owner was intending to re-occupy doesn't seem relevant unless they did occupy it prior to the 14th. It doesn't hurt to ask, but doubt it's worth pursuing further if they decline.

