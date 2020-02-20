0

I did the basics to make sure that I'm not missing anything

  1. Check more than 3 times on my main college online account. No 1098-t forms.
  2. Check email more than 3 times. No 1098-t forms
  3. check mail more than 3 times. No 1098-T forms

The response given by email from the financial aid office is as follows.

If you qualify for the form, you will be able to print it off line at ____. This form is for students that paid out of pocket for their courses.

But, I didn't pay out of pocket. It was supposedly automatically taken from financial aid. Anything left was supposedly sent as a negative refund balance.

I've been receiving checks last year. I didn't get squat about a 10xx-whatever form in the mail. Now, I'm confused because the college is telling me that this 1098-T form is for out of pocket expenses.

Question

What steps do I do after; my mother says, she has it taken care of? How do I make sure my mother did everything right? So that I don't get in trouble with the IRS?

I am 24 years old living with my parents.

|improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.