I did the basics to make sure that I'm not missing anything

Check more than 3 times on my main college online account. No 1098-t forms. Check email more than 3 times. No 1098-t forms check mail more than 3 times. No 1098-T forms

The response given by email from the financial aid office is as follows.

If you qualify for the form, you will be able to print it off line at ____. This form is for students that paid out of pocket for their courses.

But, I didn't pay out of pocket. It was supposedly automatically taken from financial aid. Anything left was supposedly sent as a negative refund balance.

I've been receiving checks last year. I didn't get squat about a 10xx-whatever form in the mail. Now, I'm confused because the college is telling me that this 1098-T form is for out of pocket expenses.

Question

What steps do I do after; my mother says, she has it taken care of? How do I make sure my mother did everything right? So that I don't get in trouble with the IRS?

I am 24 years old living with my parents.