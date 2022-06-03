0

I knew I would get a refund for 2020, so I didn't have to file by the normal deadline. At some point in 2021 I prepared a return (with Turbo), used it for a financial aid application, and then promptly forgot to efile it. In my head, I thought I was finished, including the actual filing. When a refund arrived, I didn't notice that it was smaller than expected.

Now I have discovered that the IRS calculated my refund. It didn't include things like college tuition. I would like to remedy this so I get my full refund. Shall I send in my own tax return as though they had not sent me a refund, or should I file an "amended return"?

If I need to file an amended return, will I need to work backwards from the IRS transcript to re-engineer what they did? Can I use the Turbo software to do that?

Improve this question

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.