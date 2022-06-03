I knew I would get a refund for 2020, so I didn't have to file by the normal deadline. At some point in 2021 I prepared a return (with Turbo), used it for a financial aid application, and then promptly forgot to efile it. In my head, I thought I was finished, including the actual filing. When a refund arrived, I didn't notice that it was smaller than expected.

Now I have discovered that the IRS calculated my refund. It didn't include things like college tuition. I would like to remedy this so I get my full refund. Shall I send in my own tax return as though they had not sent me a refund, or should I file an "amended return"?

If I need to file an amended return, will I need to work backwards from the IRS transcript to re-engineer what they did? Can I use the Turbo software to do that?