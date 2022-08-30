My initial answer (thinking you're being scammed, because that's how it sounds) is below.

In the comments you said that this is a tax return for 2016 and the amounts are significant enough for you to not just pay them off.

Amending a return is one option, but in this case it may be a bit too late. Usually, you'd amend it once the notice of deficiency came in and will send the copy of the amended return as your response to the notice. Once the statutory response period to the notice expired without your response, the debt became final. The IRS is not obligated to accept your amendment and cancel the debt.

I suggested to talk to a EA (Enrolled Agent) or a CPA licensed in your state to get more details about what you can do and how to handle it.

However, you may want to consider this as sunk cost and just pay it. You may want to have a conversation with that tax professional about "Offer in Compromise" (OIC) or a payment plan if the amount is too much to pay in one go, the IRS will generally not object (and depending on your situation may agree to give up some of the amounts, depending on your eligibility based on OIC rules). That wouldn't be because you shouldn't be paying at all, but because of your current financial situation.

You're probably being scammed. The IRS doesn't sell debts to debt collection agencies.

The IRS collects tax debts itself, that is it's primary mission. The IRS is a law enforcement agency, and collecting tax debts is the enforcement of the tax laws (they also enforce criminal statutes related to tax evasion and such, ask Al Capone).

For tax collection, the statute of limitations is 10 years. That means that the IRS cannot collect debts older than 10 years (from when the IRS assessed the date, i.e.: the notice of deficiency was issued against you and the statutory period to contest has passed). See the lawyer's write up here.

There will never be a "debt collection agency" involved in collecting unpaid US Federal taxes, the IRS is the only agency. The IRS agents will not call and threaten you over the phone, and will not demand cash, or gift cards, or bitcoins, or wire to foreign accounts or anything else other than mailing a check to the IRS processing center. You can always call the IRS at 1-800-829-1040 to confirm any information anyone pretending to be from the IRS told you.

Additional information about the IRS collection process is outlined in the IRS Tax Topic 201.