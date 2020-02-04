21

I have a bank account, with some savings. Enough to cover every expense I could have to face without delay.

I also have a debit card, which I use for my offline payments, a Paypal account for most of my online transactions, and a prepaid card in case of need for everything else.

I have no debt at the moment and I won't, for the foreseeable future, make any.

What advantages I would get from opening a credit card? What disadvantages?

At the moment, I value more knowing I don't owe money to anybody than knowing I am able to delay the actual payment to the next month.

21

For me, the overriding Pro is that the money doesn't leave my bank account until I want it to.

For example, my daughter was in school in China, and needed to quickly buy a ticket home, which she did. But the flight was cancelled even though the charge posted to the card. If this was a debit card, the money would be gone until the airline decided to refund the money. On a credit card, I just let it sit there, and only pay for the new flight (at double the cost, and flying the opposite way around the globe) that she purchased.

Similarly, in case of fraud, the money is out of your account until the bank refunds it. Not so with a credit card.

Rewards is a distant second reason to get one.

  • 1
    Like, I can see how not having a continuous flow of money out of the bank can benefit you from in cases where the money goes out and in, but I still think the burden of refunding the money timely and effectively is not on you, but on the other party. I see how a cc would make handling everything in this situation easier, but still it is not an excuse for banks or airlines to not refund as quickly as they can. – bracco23 21 hours ago
  • 4
    @bracco23 you deal with five or six transactions per day. The airline must deal with 10000x as many, and the bank 100000000x as many. (I've been a DBA for 20 years, and was a database programmer for 10 years before that. This is the most efficient method for dealing with high volumes.) – RonJohn 21 hours ago
  • 5
    @DavidMulder the cons have been adequately covered. None of the other answers mentioned my specific Pro. – RonJohn 16 hours ago
  • 3
    @dsollen there's no doubt that credit cards are very sharp two-edged knives. But I honestly think that "doesn't leave my bank account until I want it to" is The best reason to have a CC. – RonJohn 14 hours ago
  • 2
    @DavidMulder not every answer needs to regurgitate well-covered material already coveed in other answers. In fact, if the answer did, others (or perhaps even you) would then DV it for overlapping existing answers too much, while entirely missing the irony. I suppose RonJohn could have put a disclaimer at the top saying "to add to other excellent answers", but that means disclaimerism ('this answer known to the state of California to cause cancer', and other useless statements)... IMO downvoters should cut more slack and generally, DV less lol... – Harper - Reinstate Monica 9 hours ago
14

The main advantages and cons have already been mentioned in other answers, and so I won't repeat them, but let me touch on a few other lesser advantages of credit cards.

Credit cards protect against theft:

If someone steals your credit card from you it's a nuisance, but only a nuisance. Credit card companies won't charge you for fraudulent purchased made on your card. By contrast if someone steals cash from you your out of luck, and even a stole debit card or check book can often leave you liable for any purchases made by the person that stole from you.

Credit card's protect you against bad businesses:

If a company charges you for an item or service and doesn't deliver on what they promised you have little options if you pay with cash. While there are technically always legal options to seek compensation in practice it's not worth the effort or cost to try to seek legal action against a company if they didn't ship your 50 dollar video game to you as promised, it's just easier to write off the money as a lose.

However, with credit cards you have a simple option, just tell your credit card company that you were cheated and they will give you the money back! Effectively they will refuse to actually pay the company you made the purchase from if they believe you have a legitimate claim that the company did not deliver what they had promised you. It helps that credit card companies give you the benefit of the doubt on such claims, for low-cost items they often take your word that they company did not properly deliver on your agreement without asking for any significant proof. I've only used this feature twice in my life, but it's still nice to know you have options if someone tries to cheat you when you buy with a credit card!

Credit cards are convenient

Paying with cash is slower then credit and requires you to carry around cash, or worse coins (which I refuse to ever deal with now of days). Credit cards are just a more convenient way to make a purchase in most cases. Sure a debit card can duplicate most of this convenience, but even with debit cards you usually need to enter a pin where for small purchases you can just swipe a credit card and go.

Credit cards can help you to keep track of your expenses

If you regularly pay everything with a credit card then each month you get a nice report of everywhere you spent money, and most credit card companies will even give useful tools for visualizing how that money was spent. This can be useful for tracking how your spending money, determining if your spending too much or what the biggest expenditures are etc; making it easier to generate and follow a budget. Though admittedly debit cards offer similar features.

The net result is that a credit card, when used right, is a significant improvement over other forms of payment. It's fast and easy while helping you to develop positive credit and giving you added protection and cash back (or other rewards) on the purchases. I've made hundreds of dollars just by using my credit card to make payments and taking the cash back.

Should you get a credit card?

The short answer to your question is that if you trust yourself to reliably pay your credit card off in full every month, and not increase your spending because you have a credit card, you absolutely should have a credit card. It provides a multitude of advantages over other methods of paying, and no negatives if used wisely. I try to pay everything with my credit card, to the point I'm annoyed when I am ever forced to use another form of payment!

Having said that if you don't use a credit card responsibly, including paying it off in full every month, it can be very costly to have, as the interest charges and assorted fees add up very quickly! Credit cards can also increase the temptation of buying something you don't really need, or can't really afford to purchase at the moment, due to how convenient they are and how easy it is to swipe a card without thinking about how much something actually costs. A shockingly large number of individuals struggle with using credit card's responsibly, I have many good friends who have told me they will never get a credit card again because they have seen that they can't use one responsible.

If you have any doubt about your ability to use a credit card responsibly I would suggest erring on the side of not having a card and not risking temptation, as the harm of misusing a credit card is far larger then the rewards for responsibly using one. However, if your confident in your own financial responsibility and ability to pay your bill in full at the end of every month then I strongly encourage you to get one as soon as possible and start reaping the many advantages!

  • 12
    This also seems to be a US-specific answer. While the factors listed here apply in US (and IMHO UK as well) with a significant legal difference between debit and credit cards, in most continental Europe these factors are not advantages of credit cards, because (a) theft protection (b) protection from bad merchants (c) convenience (d) report of expenditures would be literally the same for a debit card; in essence, paying is exactly the same, but the only practial difference being terms and conditions of the loan attached on the card. – Peteris 14 hours ago
  • 4
    @Peteris There is a big practical difference in the UK, even though there is debit card fraud protection. If you have to contest a transaction of a debit card, you have already lost the money from your bank account, and you can't spend it on anything else until you get it back. With a credit card, you simply owe the card company money, and provided the problem is resolved within the card account period (at least 4 weeks after the disputed transaction) you never pay out any of your own money, because that debt will be cancelled. – alephzero 12 hours ago
  • 2
    In the UK the protection against bad business is an advantage of a credit card over a debit card. As which says "Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act applies only to credit cards and not to debit cards " which.co.uk/consumer-rights/advice/… – bdsl 12 hours ago
  • 1
    @Peteris Are you sure?. In principle, the US system could say the same thing about being literally the same... if you completly ignore cash flow. You have the same dispute rights, same chance of prevailing in a dispute, same reportage, etc. etc. However. During the dispute you will be left with a cash flow problem, as discussed. Are you quite sure that Euro banks will put the disputed money back into your account during the dispute? – Harper - Reinstate Monica 9 hours ago
  • 5
    @Harper-ReinstateMonica no, I'm saying that this requirement to put the disputed money back into your account immediately is not an inherent property of credit cards as such, these are specific rights granted by specific local laws only in USA, UK, and some other places. In EU there's the generic Payment Service Directive dispute process, which requires the money to be put back immediately in certain types of dispute but not in others, and applies identically to credit and debit cards; and there's the Visa or MasterCard chargeback process which also does not implement any major difference. – Peteris 8 hours ago
11

Advantages of a credit card

  • It builds a credit history. Right now, you seek to avoid any and all debt-- which is great! But it's unlikely that you'll never have to incur debt (or even that it would be financially wise to avoid incurring debt). Suppose at some point you're older and want to buy a house. The mortgage is, for argument's sake, similar to the cost to rent. You are unlikely to have enough money in the bank to outright buy the house; you'll need a loan. if you have a strong credit history, you can get a better interest rate on the loan. if you have no credit history, you may be denied the loan outright. Paying off a credit card each month is a great way to build credit.

  • There are rewards programs for many credit cards that are essentially "free money" after you spend a certain amount. Many cards offer somewhere between 1 and 4 percent "cash back" on certain purchases, or airline miles, or some other net positive incentive to buy certain products. Provided you stay on top of your debts, there's no downside to this.

  • No overdraft fees. By that I mean-- if you have $100 in your checking account, then try to buy $100.01 worth of stuff with your debit card, you'll be hit with an overdraft fee, even if you had plenty of money in a linked account. A credit card won't do that; they just care that you pay off your debt by the end of the month.

Cons of a credit card

  • it builds a credit history; if you screw up, that's with you for a long while. So don't screw up.

  • The rewards programs can have some weasel language if you don't read them clearly. "10% cash back-- but you must spend at least $6,000 within 2 months of receiving the credit card" or something like that.

  • Interest rates. Credit card debt can wreck you if you get too much. Missed payments can cost anywhere from 6% to 15% of your balance per month. That's expensive.

  • You don't necessarily track your money as well. That's more of a you thing than a credit card thing, but since you don't see the bill until later, it can be easy to spend out-of-control with a credit card where you might not have with a debit card.

  • It's a hard credit check when you apply for a new credit card. This isn't an inherently awful thing, but it will lower your credit rating for a little bit before it comes back up. If you need to negotiate a loan within a year or two of getting that credit card, it will negatively impact your loan's interest rate.

Person Thoughts

A credit card is ultimately a tool, just like anything else. It certainly has advantages when used well, but it can wreck you if you use it incorrectly. It's sort of like an electric saw vs. a hand saw. You're going to do much less damage to yourself if you make a mistake with a hand saw than an electric one-- but you can also accomplish much more more quickly with an electric saw than a handsaw.

  • 14
    I disagree with your first point. The concept of "credit history" as it is known in the US doesn't exist in Europe. There are companies maintaining databases about certain specific aspect of what makes up a US credit score. But things like having had a credit card are highly irrelevant for getting a mortgage. – Weirdo 22 hours ago
  • 10
    -1 The question is tagged europe, so a lot of stuff doesn't apply typically (credit history, rewards) (upvoted by mistake before I noticed the tag when I went to check whether it was tagged US) – David Mulder 16 hours ago
  • 4
    @corsiKa there are rewards programs but they're fairly insignificant, in general the interchange fees (i.e. money flow from merchants to issuers) are pushed to be very low so there's no option for the banks to offer something like 1%-4% cashback. I already commented about the credit history; and also the third point about "checking accounts" (Europe generally doesn't have this concept) frequently getting fees for accidental overdraft is also a US-specific problem, it generally doesn't happen in Europe as payments would just get denied and punitive overdraft fees like those would be prohibited. – Peteris 13 hours ago
  • 5
    @corsiKa in general, the USA financial system is very, very different - it's very risky to extrapolate from USA experience, because here (just as in many other cases) USA practices are the exception, i.e. there's the way how things are done in most of the world, and there's the different way how it's done in USA+(often)UK/Commonwealth. Fundamental things about consumer finance such as credit history, checks, identity theft, regulation, etc. – Peteris 13 hours ago
  • 5
    @corsiKa In Finland (which is usually similar to Germany and Sweden), good credit means stable income, no defaults, and low debt-to-income ratio. High total credit limit over all cards is seen as a risk, because it represents potential for additional debt. – Jouni 12 hours ago
5

In the EU the main difference is that "some" debit card are debits. They can't be used for online payments.

For the EU - "credit history" don't exist. Some countries have private companies that gather info about "bad credit" and that's all. Some countries have general database of financial commitments that "credit lender" can check and counter with declared (or factual) earnings. Due to legislation in EU if you are in bad spot and you are given credit above your income the lender could be at fault (don't mistake lender as banks or credit card companies with usury ones).

For the EU:
PROS - when "impulse" buying you don't pay with your own money so there is no money taken from your account. I personally had a few "over estimation" (when paid with debit and returned he item) when I assumed I should have had more money in the account, paid for something and get overdraft.
Most, if not all, credit cards have grace period. So if you are savvy enough you can pay with CC while still having money in the account scoring extra saving.

Cons - said grace period. It's not counted from a payment date but "some" date. So with 30 day grace period you might not have 30 days but 20 or 17. Again, something I fallen victim too, learned how to milk the system. Realized it take too much time and attention than it's worth.
Charges and fees -some CC have hefty ones if you don't fill the requirments. Or if you don't apply to have them lifted. As an avid e-payment user I rarely use even my debit card so I would need to force myself to pay using CC to get away with required uses per month. Again, I would need to find a reason to use my CC to have a reason to have that CC in the first place.

If you have savings and can pay, what's called, urgent large spending (like new fridge or washing machine) without a problem then CC is not for you. You don't need it.

If you have a large purchase in mind (like a car or something, dozens of thousands money worth) and you have those saving in a time sensitive investment (like bonds) then apply for CC, use the grace period and earn money by having more income from investment than what you spend on paying off the CC.

4

One of the reasons I don't see listed here is that for certain types of transactions you may need to reserve a large amount of safety deposit, which is convenient with credit card and might be difficult or impossible with debit.

I was in the situation recently when I tried to rent a car for my vacation in UK. The calculated safety deposit the car company wanted to reserve was about twice my current account balance. I would have had either to borrow/transfer that money from other accounts and freeze it, or, if I had a credit card, I could have that money reserved and later returned, possibly not even paying the bank any fees if the reservation period was short enough.

  • 1
    I'd be surprised if any car rental company would rent you a car without you giving them a credit card. They need this so they can charge you the insurance excess in the event you damage the car. This can typically be over $1000 - so it would be a lot of cash to deposit. – Oscar Bravo 4 hours ago
  • @OscarBravo exactly. Although I remember renting a car in Malta a couple years ago, which I did without a credit card, and with a pretty small deposit (think couple hundred €), so UK was my first case where I was expected to have a cc and couldn't do without. – Gnudiff 3 hours ago
  • same experience for me last year, rented 3 cars in Malta from a not so small company. Paid cash and they took the deposit from my debit card for all three cars. When the rent was over, couple of days later the deposit was back (minus the fine lol) – bracco23 2 hours ago
  • @bracco23 I guess parts of EU which don't have strong cc penetration are better for such things. I remember a number of shops (like small groceries (part of some chain nevertheless)) in Hague center which didn't take major cc's, but did take some kind of debits. – Gnudiff 1 hour ago
  • I made the experience that for hotel reservations or car rental you need a credit card. You can't rent anything without a credit card. – testing 1 hour ago
0

Here is my answer to the question that may prove unpopular:

Pros

  • You can actually get some decent rewards by following the spending habits that your card direct you towards. For example there might be more rewards for spending at restaurants. Some card rewards are more valuable than others and while they are nice they are unlikely to make a material difference in your wealth/happiness.

  • The float between when you purchase and when you have to pay for the items can be valuable. For example consider an online seller that purchases items at retail that he thinks he can sell online for a profit. If he buys the items and they don't sell right away, he could return those items without ever paying for them.

  • There can be other perks offered, by the card, that is widely dependent upon your behavior. For example some cards offer free rental car insurance, while others offer no foreign exchange fees.

The bottom line is that there are some great sites that can assist you on your research which is the best card for you. There are plenty, just do a google search.

Cons

  • Credit cards are one of the most highly marketed products in the world. Everything is designed to get the user to pay interest and fees to swell the profits of the issuing company. Frequently those who start out with a low interest credit card often end up with crippling credit card debt. It is very easy for people to fall into their trap. Sure some may be winning at the game, but the wide majority are losing. It takes a lot of will power and mental energy to not lose. Some of your friends, that brag about winning the credit card game, are trading some token rewards for much higher interests and fees and thereby losing. Often the reason why credit card companies direct one to certain transaction with the lure of more points is that their research has show leads to more profitability for the credit card companies. They are machines that are hard to beat.

  • One side effect is you will spend more when not using credit. Research has shown that brain pain centers are not activated when one uses a credit card to pay. Why would restaurants and gas stations accept a fee for transactions that come with credit cards? The answer is that it leads to more profitability. It was not that long ago that most fast food restaurants did not accept credit. They started, and their profits soared and now encourage it. Not believing you will spend more using credit is self-deception. One way to combat this is to only use credit where you cannot spend more like paying the electric bill or putting gas in your car; but, not at a restaurant or a retailer.

  • Credit score is a lie perpetuated by the credit industry to encourage more lending. Those that seek to "hack" their score, in the end, leads to them paying a lot of unnecessary interest to banks. They only legitimate thing to borrow for is owning a home or a business. The difference between high and good scores do not really help in those cases. The more important thing is the business case for those transactions. If they are legitimate then you will get the best rate.

  • Using the credit card as an emergency fund is a popular but ill fated belief. So there is an emergency in your life. Perhaps you have to travel unexpectedly or you need to replace an item that is necessary to your life. Then shortly later you undergo a reduction in income. When using a credit card for the emergency, this will probably lead to credit card debt that may take a couple of weeks to build, but years to repay. If, instead, you use savings then it is far less painful.

I congratulate you on being deliberate in making this decision. Some become very emotionally attached to their credit card, especially their first one. Good work on having no debt. Keep up the good work!

  • 10
    I downvoted this because you're stating several things that are gross over-generalizations or are otherwise arguably incorrect (mainly, your first and third bullets under "cons.") I understand you have a strong personal bias against credit, in general, which is fine - but I think this verges on sensationalist misrepresentation of the facts in order to support that position. – dwizum 21 hours ago
  • 1
    @dwizum I recognize that that is an unpopular version of the facts and expect the downvotes. Credit companies do their jobs well to perpetuate the desire to build a high credit score. More than a bias against credit, I have more of a bias of allowing lenders access to my income. – Pete B. 21 hours ago
  • 8
    It is not so much a 'version of the facts', it borders on conspiracy theories. Several of the points you describe have other, more mundane reasons (and a comment is too short to explain it all). Your point about considering all sides is good, but otherwise you are just far out in make-believe land. – Aganju 20 hours ago
  • 1
    @PeteB. You make several statements in the first bullet under 'cons' that are factually inaccurate, though. For example, "Everything is designed to get the user to pay interest and fees" - Not true. Merchant swipe fees are the income stream for responsible credit users and are why it is (often highly) profitable to offer high rewards cards specifically to people who don't carry a balance. Several Amex cards don't even allow you to carry a balance, let alone encourage it. – reirab 16 hours ago
  • 2
    Even when you present facts you present them in a very misleading manner. It's true that it's vitally important to use a credit card responsible or bad things can happen, and it's correct to point out those risks. However, you present it as if it's impossible to use a credit card responsible when many can use them correctly, and benefit significantly from proper use of them.. There is a difference between warning about real risks if a card is misused and practically implying it's impossible to ever use a card responsible. – dsollen 15 hours ago

Your Answer

