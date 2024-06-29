One of the transactions on my credit card, on may 27th was approx £1k for car insurance. I've told my provider (capital one, uk) to take the full balance every month.

I continually find that they don't actually do this; on June 2nd they took a direct debit of only around £540; together with the other transactions paid out, this means they left a total of £1200 on the account.

I'm hoping that I've misunderstood what "full balance" means to these folks; but I got an SMS warning me that I was close to my credit limit and was surprised to see that they, seemingly intentionally, took a smaller payment than what I consider to be the full balance earlier this month, and with other transactions, I'm now close to the limit.

Is this evidence of shenanigans on their part (they are a famous, reputable supplier) or have I misunderstood what they mean?

There was a point in the past when I made a payment for the full balance as I saw on screen, after which they took a direct debit and we found ourselves in the hilarious situation of the credit card owing me money.