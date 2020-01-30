0

I have paid a guy in Nigeria in the context that there is a package coming to me in Kuwait. He has been asking for money again anad again and has been swearing that once this payment is done, the package will reach me. I am in a financial crisis because of this and also, under tremendous debt. I want to know if there is anyway I can get my money back that I have paid through Western Union. Also, I want to know if I am being scammed.

    What is this guy in Nigeria supposed to be sending you? – RonJohn 22 mins ago
  • People always wonder whether they were scammed after something went wrong. Why not wonder before? – glglgl 20 mins ago
No, you can't reverse a Western Union money order once the funds have been paid to the recipient. Odds are you were scammed. If you have legitimate contact information for the individual you can attempt to get authorities involved, but don't put too much hope in there being any recovery of your funds or consequences for the individual.

