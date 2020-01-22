0

I've participated in one of the Hackathon competition on DevPost and won the prize amount of $3000 USD.

However, the claiming section asked me to fill-up the W-8BEN tax form as I'm not a US resident (lives in IND). The form has a field for income type, but not sure about few things.

  1. What should need to be filled in income type? Royalty or else?

  2. It is not a lucky draw or kind of gambling though, will I have to pay tax to the US government?

  3. Is there any chance to claim 0% taxes from the US government? or another exception?

  4. What will be the final amount I will receive on-hand?

Other note:
I individually won the award, there is no other team member to share this amount with.

