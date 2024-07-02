0

I reside in India and work for a US-based multinational company. I am on India payroll. As part of my compensation package, I receive RSUs (Restricted Stock Units) that vest annually. When I opened my eTrade account, I didn't submit the W-8BEN form initially because I wasn't aware of its requirement.

Upon vesting, I had to pay taxes in India. eTrade offered two options:

  1. Deposit the tax amount into the company's account.
  2. Permit them to sell a portion of my vested stocks to cover the Indian tax liability.

I chose the second option, and eTrade sold approximately 37% of my vested stocks to cover the Indian taxes.

Since the stocks vested and were immediately sold, there was no gain. However, because I didn't submit the W-8BEN form, additional taxes were withheld, and I received a 1099-B form detailing this.

The attached image shows:1099-B received $3,786.72 sold to cover the Indian tax liability against the total vested shares, which is reflected in my Form-16. Federal Income Tax Withheld: $908.81 (Box 4) and $282.12. Additionally, they sold an extra 44 shares. I would like to understand:

  1. What does the attached image indicate?
  2. How can I reclaim the withheld amount, and how much can I expect to receive?
  3. I do not have an SSN, so what are the steps I need to follow to proceed?

Now for next year, I have submitted the W-8BEN form by filling in the details, but below point 10 was blank: Special rates and conditions (if applicable—see instructions): The beneficial owner is claiming the provisions of Article __ and paragraph __ of the treaty identified on line 9 above to claim a ___ % rate of withholding on (specify type of income):

Do I need to mention 15% or 25% in the above point and resubmit the W-8BEN form, or does point 9 automatically take care of it since I mentioned I am a resident of India?

Please provide guidance on the detailed steps to recover. Expert guidance would be greatly appreciated. Thank you in advance for your assistance.



