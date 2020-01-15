0

I have 2 related questions about mutual funds which I bolded.

I was thinking about buying some shares in a mutual fund, such as VanEck International Investors Gold Fund Class A (INIVX). I am confused what exactly some terms means and how they factor into the cost. For example, let's say I buy 100 class A shares in INIVX at $10 each (for a total market value of $1,000). INIVX has the following data:

Expense ratio: 1.45 %

Last reported dividend: .37

Yield: 3.66 %

(from Yahoo Finance https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/INIVX?p=INIVX).

OR

Expense ratio: 1.45 %

Last reported dividend: .3718

Yield: 3.79 %

Front load: 5.75 %

(from Bloomberg (https://www.bloomberg.com/quote/INIVX:US))

I view both yahoo finance and bloomberg as good sources, and while the slight difference in dividend and yield I could understand, I don't understand why yahoo finance didn't mention anything about the front load fee?

Also, back to the example, let's assume that there is in fact a front load fee of 4.5% for this mutual fund, so that my original $1,000 investment buys me $955 worth of shares of this fund. Let's also assume that over a year the price of the fund goes up 5% (to $10.50), and that I now want to cash out. So, I subtract the expense ratio from the yield to get 3.79% - 1.45 % = 2.34% in net yield plus the 5% mutual fund price increase for a total of 7.34% increase, which would put my $955 at approximately $1,025 for a net increase in my bank account of 2.5%?

Does the above calculation look correct?

  • The only way that I'd even consider investing in a fund with a 5.75% front load and 1.45% expense ration while only yielding 3.8% is if someone put a locked and loaded gun to my daughter's head. – RonJohn 32 mins ago
0

So this may clear a few things up:

"yield" indicates how much the mutual fund pays out in dividends/capital gains/etc. These have zero net effect from a wealth standpoint, meaning that the value you get in cash is deducted from the price of the fund. If you reinvest dividends automatically then these are of no consequence to you - you'll have more units that are worth less per unit. You can, of course, just keep the cash and/or invest it in something else.

The expense ratio is accounted for automatically in the price of the fund. So if the actual market price goes up 5%, that means that the value of the fund's assets actually went up 6.45% (the expenses are taken out of the assets of the fund)

So using your numbers, if you have $1,000 to invest in a fund with a 4.5% front-end-load fee, you can buy $957 of the fund ($957 * 4.5% = $43 + 957 = $1,000). If the market value of that fund goes up 5%, then at the end of the year you'll have $957 * 1.05 = $1005 for a gain of 0.5% (not coincidentally very close to the return minus the fee). Note that a front-load fee is only taken out when you buy the fund, so the longer you keep the fund the more time you have to recoup the front-end cost.

  • Where does the $957 come from? $1000 * (1 - 5.75%) = $942.50. – RonJohn 23 mins ago
  • @RonJohn 1000 / 1.045 = 957 (OP uses a fee of 4.5% in the example). – D Stanley 21 mins ago
  • Why $1000 / 1.045 instead of $1000 * (1 - 4.5%)? – RonJohn 18 mins ago
  • @RonJohn The premise was that OP has $1,000 to invest. The 4.5% fee is added on to the actual invested amount, so $957 * 1.045 = 1,000. Normally you'd buy X of the fund and pay X*(1+fee), so the math in this case is inverted. Alternatively you could invest $1,000 and pay $1,045 for the shares. – D Stanley 14 mins ago
  • Right... understood. – RonJohn 13 mins ago

