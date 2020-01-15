I have 2 related questions about mutual funds which I bolded.

I was thinking about buying some shares in a mutual fund, such as VanEck International Investors Gold Fund Class A (INIVX). I am confused what exactly some terms means and how they factor into the cost. For example, let's say I buy 100 class A shares in INIVX at $10 each (for a total market value of $1,000). INIVX has the following data:

Expense ratio: 1.45 % Last reported dividend: .37 Yield: 3.66 %

(from Yahoo Finance https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/INIVX?p=INIVX).

OR

Expense ratio: 1.45 % Last reported dividend: .3718 Yield: 3.79 % Front load: 5.75 %

(from Bloomberg (https://www.bloomberg.com/quote/INIVX:US))

I view both yahoo finance and bloomberg as good sources, and while the slight difference in dividend and yield I could understand, I don't understand why yahoo finance didn't mention anything about the front load fee?

Also, back to the example, let's assume that there is in fact a front load fee of 4.5% for this mutual fund, so that my original $1,000 investment buys me $955 worth of shares of this fund. Let's also assume that over a year the price of the fund goes up 5% (to $10.50), and that I now want to cash out. So, I subtract the expense ratio from the yield to get 3.79% - 1.45 % = 2.34% in net yield plus the 5% mutual fund price increase for a total of 7.34% increase, which would put my $955 at approximately $1,025 for a net increase in my bank account of 2.5%?

Does the above calculation look correct?