First year out of college (and my first paid jobs ever).

I worked at 3 different companies last year (2 as a full-time employee and 1 as an independent contractor (1099-MISC)).

Do I need to wait for my W-2 or do companies like Turbotax etc. auto import that stuff? Asking because I need to file it a bit early so that I can just directly pay the taxes instead of having to pay the quarterly estimate (I only got paid as an Independent Contractor after September so I didn't pay for that either).