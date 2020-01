I worked as an Independent Contractor (for the first time ever) during September and October which means that I owe quarterly taxes that are "due" on January 15th.

I also worked as a full-time employee and will be filing taxes for that too.

Do I have to pay the quarterly earnings tax by Jan 15th or can I just pay it when I file my taxes?

Also, if I pay them right now, how will I tell TurboTax that I have already paid the quarterly earnings tax when I file my annual income tax?