If I haven't yet met my deductible?

  • Your question title reads as if the insurance only would cover those costs after you have already hit your deductible. That sounds odd (never heard of such a construction before), and the current accepted answer doesn't reflect that. Maybe an edit to "What happens to my deductible if my health insurance doesn't cover something?" – JAD 10 hours ago
  • @JAD, updated.. – Adam Johns 1 hour ago
From HealthCare.gov (emphasis added):

Deductible

The amount you pay for covered health care services before your insurance plan starts to pay. With a $2,000 deductible, for example, you pay the first $2,000 of covered services yourself.

So expenses that are not covered by your health insurance do not get applied toward your deductible (or your out-of-pocket maximum).

    Just to expand on this perfectly accurate answer, all accumulators of any kind on any health plan (deductible and out of pocket but also lifetime maximums, and things like visits per year, etc) only ever include covered services. Practically, this is because covered services are the only ones that are explicitly defined by the plan. You can't really include something that you can't define. – dwizum 58 mins ago

