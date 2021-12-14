Out-Of-Pocket Maximum is the amount you pay including any cost sharing payments such as coinsurance, copayments and deductible amounts. Usually copayments don't get counted toward deductibles and coinsurance kicks in after your deductible has been met.

Deductibles are any of out-of-pocket expenses for covered services that count toward your out-of-pocket maximum.

Its conceivable in a bizarre case of events that your copayments and medical bills can exceed your out-of-pocket maximum but your deductible may still not be met (even though it might be close).

What happens to the rules if deductible is not met but out-of-pocket max is met? Usually, insurance says they cover all benefits after deductible is met but I haven't seen an OR clause with out-of-pocket maximum. Perhaps I missed that somewhere in the legalease but it seems its implied that its either one that is met that all benefits are covered at 100%.