I started helping out my friend's business a couple of months ago as a part-time worker. He's been paying me hourly through square. Couple of days ago he told me that he'll be sending me $6500 from the company and just send it back to the company through quickpay. I'm wondering what this could possibly be for, if its for tax reasons or money laundering or anything. I'm asking here because when i asked him he just told me not to worry about it.

    "or money laundering". That, or he's trying to scam you. Is this a tangible friend that you actually see in person, or an Internet "friend" that you've never met face to face? – RonJohn 6 mins ago

