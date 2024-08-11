I tried to get a sense of how much difference is makes when a nominal annual interest rate is capitalized multiple times per year, especially as the number of capitalizations approaches infinity, i.e., continuous compounding. I calculated effective annual interest rates for nominal rates of 1%, 3%, 7%, and 100%. The number of capitalizations / year were 1, 2, 4, 12, 50, and 100. 100 is when the curve flattens out, so it's a good proxy for continuous compounding (infinite capitalizations / year).

It seems that multiple capitalizations / year only starts to make a significant difference for nominal interest rates of 5+ % / year. Does this look reasonable?

Matlab/Octave code