I tried to get a sense of how much difference is makes when a nominal annual interest rate is capitalized multiple times per year, especially as the number of capitalizations approaches infinity, i.e., continuous compounding. I calculated effective annual interest rates for nominal rates of 1%, 3%, 7%, and 100%. The number of capitalizations / year were 1, 2, 4, 12, 50, and 100. 100 is when the curve flattens out, so it's a good proxy for continuous compounding (infinite capitalizations / year).

It seems that multiple capitalizations / year only starts to make a significant difference for nominal interest rates of 5+ % / year. Does this look reasonable?

enter image description here

Matlab/Octave code

cCapPrYr = [ 1 2 4 12 50 100 ]'; % Column of capitlaization perios/year
rNomInt100 = 1:3:10; % Row of nominal interest [%]
EffInt100 = zeros( length( cCapPrYr ), 0 );
for NomInt = rNomInt100 / 100
   EffInt100 = [ EffInt100 100*( ...
      ( 1 + NomInt ./ cCapPrYr ) .^ cCapPrYr - 1
   ) ];
end % for NomInt100

plot( cCapPrYr, EffInt100 )
xlabel('Capitalization periods / year')
ylabel('Effective interest / year [%]')
legend('1% nominal','3% nominal','7% nominal','10% nominal')

EffInt100
%    1.0000    4.0000    7.0000   10.0000
%    1.0025    4.0400    7.1225   10.2500
%    1.0038    4.0604    7.1859   10.3813
%    1.0046    4.0742    7.2290   10.4713
%    1.0049    4.0794    7.2456   10.5061
%    1.0050    4.0802    7.2482   10.5116.
%
% Imported into LibreOffice Calc, printed PDF must be cropped:
% pdfjam --keepinfo  --trim "2.5in 8.3in 1.5in 1in" --fitpaper true \
%  EffIntVsCapsPrYr.pdf --outfile EffIntVsCapsPrYr-jam.pdf

