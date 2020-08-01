1

I know that dollar cost averaging (DCA) is "drip feeding" a total amount to be invested over regular intervals like daily, weekly or monthly, so that each share purchase is at the market rate at the time.

Is there a concept similar to continuous compounding, but related to DCA? as in, the "theoretical" effect of continuously streaming in (with infinitely small intervals) parts of the total sum to be invested?

I am taking continuous compounding to mean the theoretical maximum limit of compound interest, where daily interest compounds more quickly than monthly etc, and c.c. is "what would happen if interest was 'streamed' in infinitely small intervals".

(Assume there are no fees on any of the transactions, or the fee is a fixed % of the transaction size)

Have tried searching but either this info isn't out there (or the concept doesn't exist), or my search terms were just rubbish!

Edited to add what I am trying to achieve - I don't think this will change my investment strategy, but I would like to understand "theoretically" if a concept similar to c.c. applies to dollar cost averaging, in terms of whether it's meaningful to think about what would happen when "drip feeding" money in over smaller and smaller intervals. If so what is the name of this concept, if not then why does it not apply?

| improve this question | |
2

Can you clarify what you are trying to achieve?

Keep in mind, if you were getting 100% annual interest at a bank, a yearly CD, no compounding, returns $200 (duh). Monthly compounding jumps to $261, daily, $271.46. But "continuous", $271.82 (a multiple of the number 'e').

The concept of continuous compounding doesn't really apply when we talk about stocks, bitcoin, or mortgages, for that matter.

| improve this answer | |
  • Thank you for the quick answer- I've added a couple of sentences in the Q to clarify what I'm trying to achieve but essentially - to understand if that concept exists, if not why not, and if it does then what it might be known as. – seventyeightist 39 mins ago
  • Thinking about this further, I could see that it doesn't directly translate to shares or bitcoins etc since their 'prices' are set by discrete trades on the market, but what's really interesting is that you say this doesn't apply to mortgages either, why is this? – seventyeightist 33 mins ago
  • Because, in the US, a standard mortgage applies interest monthly. If I pay my Aug 1st payment on July 15,20,25, whatever, or as late as Aug 10, the balance on Sept 1 is identical. No benefit in paying early, and no penalty up to 10 days late. Compounding (which doesn’t really apply as a word here) is monthly, not even daily. – JTP - Apologise to Monica 22 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.