I know that dollar cost averaging (DCA) is "drip feeding" a total amount to be invested over regular intervals like daily, weekly or monthly, so that each share purchase is at the market rate at the time.

Is there a concept similar to continuous compounding, but related to DCA? as in, the "theoretical" effect of continuously streaming in (with infinitely small intervals) parts of the total sum to be invested?

I am taking continuous compounding to mean the theoretical maximum limit of compound interest, where daily interest compounds more quickly than monthly etc, and c.c. is "what would happen if interest was 'streamed' in infinitely small intervals".

(Assume there are no fees on any of the transactions, or the fee is a fixed % of the transaction size)

Have tried searching but either this info isn't out there (or the concept doesn't exist), or my search terms were just rubbish!

Edited to add what I am trying to achieve - I don't think this will change my investment strategy, but I would like to understand "theoretically" if a concept similar to c.c. applies to dollar cost averaging, in terms of whether it's meaningful to think about what would happen when "drip feeding" money in over smaller and smaller intervals. If so what is the name of this concept, if not then why does it not apply?