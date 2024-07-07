Can IRS simply ignore my request for a couple of years and then come back to me and say that they disagree with my position and impose late payment penalties for the whole period?

Yes, they can. You then can contest their disagreement at the US Tax Court before any payments are due.

Wouldnt it be their fault that so much time elapsed?

That's the "protective" part of the form. The "protective" return is just a regular tax return on which you disclose your position. The protection is that if they don't reject your position within the statutory time period they lose the right to collect. This is called "statute of limitations", and the statute of limitations period only starts from the time the return is filed.

Your attorneys are suggesting to file a return disclosing your position to the IRS, which starts the clock. If the IRS doesn't get back to you with opposition within the period defined in statute, you're good to go. The period is usually 3 years after filing the return, or the return due date, whichever is later (although there are some exceptions, especially if the position you took is frivolous and not based on any law).