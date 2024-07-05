Our mom passed away over 30 years ago and deeded the property to the living 9 siblings. 1 of the sibling offered to live in the house. The agreement was in place of rent, they would pay property taxes and upkeep of the property. 1 sibling bought out 4 of the siblings(lowball each of them). The other 4 refused to sell to her. 2 have passed away with no will. My brother and I have helped our 1 sibling(who bought out the other 4) over the years with property and taxes. She passed away 5 years ago with no will. Since then my brother and I have paid the taxes. My deceased sister son is living in the house and refuses to honor siblings agreement. I don't want to sell, but don't want to keep paying taxes while he lives there for free. He is asking for us to buy his 5 shares that are not his(he has 2 siblings as well, neither wants the property). What can I do, I live in Florida.