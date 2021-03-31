You start with $2 million total inheritance. That means $1.7 million in cash, and $300k in the house. I think this is the part that you're missing - the house is part of the total inheritance, not anything on its own.

You each get $567k in cash, plus a third share in the house.

Then your brother buys you and your other sibling out. That's $100k for you, and $100k for your other sibling.

Your brother now has $367k in cash, plus a house worth $300k. You and your other sibling now have $667k in cash. Everyone's square, and no-one's lost out.

Of course if your brother has done a side deal with a property developer and immediately sells it for $500k, then he'd be a weasel. Clearly the house would have been worth more than $300k at the time it was valued, which legally would give you a potential claim against both your brother and the agency which valued the property. (Although realistically the only people who'd win there are the lawyers. You don't need the extra cash, and you'd be better cutting your losses and cutting a toxic person.)

But if he lives in it for a while and then sells it for $500k a few years down the road, that was his choice for how to invest the inheritance, and either of the rest of your could have done the same with a different property with your chunk of cash. (See the Parable of the Talents, for example.) Equally the roof could fall in tomorrow and he has to spend $50k fixing it up, and that's on his dime too.