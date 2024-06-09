The corporation needs to know who you are in order to properly count your vote. It needs that to know how many votes you actually have.

For most retail shareholders however, it's not them who are listed as the owner of the shares (from the corporation perspective), it's their broker (street name). So retail investors tell the broker how they want to vote through proxy statements, and the broker delivers all the votes for their shares based on these retail votes.

Wether the ballots must be secret beyond allocation of the voting power is up to the corporation by-laws.