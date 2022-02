On many proxy vote forms, as a shareholder, you can vote "for" or "withhold" on some board of director members and appointment of an auditor. You can vote "for" or "against" for some other proposals.

If they use plurality voting for the board members, and the number of candidates equals the size of the board, doesn't that guarantee that the outcome is always that the candidates are all elected, regardless of the votes?

Here are some examples of such proxy vote forms: