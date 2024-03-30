This question is about how California taxes interest on municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax.
I live in California. In 2023 year I received tax-exempt interest from a variety of municipal bonds. The CA "Interest and Dividend Adjustment Worksheet" asks for the following:
- Line B: California state tax exempt interest from federal schedule B.
- Line C: Of the amount on Line B, enter the portion attributable to funds where at least 50% of the assets are not invested in US/California municipal obligations.
I filled in line B based on schedule B, where I calculated my total tax exempt interest minus my bond premium on those bonds. My questions about the next step are:
- My 1099-INT breaks down my tax exempt interest into CA and non-CA funds and shows three values: "Tax-exempt interest", "accrued interest paid", and "bond premium - covered lot". Is the proper amount to report on line C the tax-exempt interest minus the bond premium?
- Does it matter that I own bonds instead of "funds" invested in bonds? The instructions seem oddly specific about the interest being from funds.