This question is about how California taxes interest on municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax.

I live in California. In 2023 year I received tax-exempt interest from a variety of municipal bonds. The CA "Interest and Dividend Adjustment Worksheet" asks for the following:

Line B: California state tax exempt interest from federal schedule B.

Line C: Of the amount on Line B, enter the portion attributable to funds where at least 50% of the assets are not invested in US/California municipal obligations.

I filled in line B based on schedule B, where I calculated my total tax exempt interest minus my bond premium on those bonds. My questions about the next step are: