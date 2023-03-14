I have interest income on 1042-s, but was exempt from tax. My Box 3a is "02" and 4a is "15".

"02" refers to - exempt under IRC (code should only be used if no other specific chapter 3 exemption code applies)

"15" refers to - Payee not subject to chapter 4 withholding

I was a non-resident at the time of interest posting date. Later, I passed the substantial presence test in that year and became a resident. With myself being present in the US from Jan 1, 2022, I 'm regarded as a US Resident starting from Jan 1, 2022. In this case, should the bank have withheld taxes or the exemption still holds?

Now, should I show the 1042-s income in 1040 under: line 2a as Tax exempt interest (or) line 2b as Taxable interest (or) line 8 as Other income from Schedule 1 ?