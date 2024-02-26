While filing tax returns, I was asked, "Is this business effectively connected with the conduct of trade or business within the United States?" then I got a little confused.

I'm a US citizen working as a freelancer for the entire year in the US. I work with several clients and companies in foreign countries (e.g., selling a book on Amazon UK, working with an agency that provides services in France, etc.). I get paid to my US bank account.

Is my business considered effectively connected with conducting trade or business within the United States?