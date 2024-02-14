Stop Loss is Not Magic

If your broker could force someone to buy your rapidly declining shares at a particular price, they would not be a broker, they would be the richest person on the planet. In a market, the best your broker can do is sell your shares at whatever the best offer exists on the market. That is, some idiot has to want to buy your rapidly declining shares! And they don't have to accept whatever number you put in your stop-loss order. They can easily offer less, or much less. And if no other buyer is out-bidding them, then the price can fall right past your stop-loss threshold by huge amounts.

When a price is going down, it might be routine variation. But it also might be panic selling. And if it's a panic, there is no reason for buyers to line up like sheep and ask for prices in a smoothly continuous line down to the next point of support, for arbitrary numbers of shares. If you believe this, then switch to Dungeons & Dragons, because you obviously prefer fantasy.

If you look at any stock price history with any kind of volatility, you will notice something funny: they do not look like sine waves. Nor do they look like triangle waves. Quite often, they look like sawtooth waves. That's because very few stocks can generate so much mania that the price is driven up in a short time. The typical progression is for the price to creep up over many weeks and months. But when the price moves down, it can do so precipitously. It can make gut-wrenching downward swings in one day, often times in less than an hour. And when this happens, you can bet your bottom euro that the price will not look like a smooth, continuous function over those drops.

So when you request a stop-loss at 9.999 EUR, your trade might execute at 9.999 EUR. Or maybe 9.9 EUR. Or maybe 5 EUR. These are all possible, depending on the volume of shares and volatility. If your broker offers you a 10,000x leveraged trade with a 10 EUR investment, they are asking you to pay out 99,990 EUR if the security drops to 0. Make sure you can afford to lose that before you get your feet wet.