I am looking at an example of a leveraged trade here:

The best way to understand leverage is through an example of how it affects your profit or loss potential. If you trade with no leverage at all and invest $1,000, for every 1% move in the market you can gain or lose $10, which equals 1% of $1,000.

In comparison, if you were to invest the same $1,000 and trade using x10 leverage, the dollar value of your position would be equal to $10,000.

1% of $10,000 equals $100, so for every 1% move in the market you can gain or lose $100.