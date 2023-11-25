My daughter and I bought a house together in 2022. I contributed money for the down payment. We have paid equally all of the mortgage and expenses. We are selling it now, it is on the market. I am not on the deed (one question, would it be better to put myself on the deed at this point for the division of proceeds?) The question is taxes or penalties on her part as she is the mortgage holder. For her to give me my proceeds we are finding it difficult to get a clear answer, how best to have her not suffer tax consequences for transferring my portion of the profits to me? The easiest way to do this please, and with her not suffering unnecessary taxes that we don't understand. Hidden costs for the wrong choices. Thank you in advance R.C.