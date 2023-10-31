0

I loaned a car to someone in California and I now want to transfer title to them for free. They will not sign the title transfer papers or return the car. I am concerned about my insurance liability. How can I get my name off the title? I am willing to transfer the title to charity but I don't have possession of the car.

Improve this question
New contributor
Tony Walker is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • It sounds like you should report the car stolen maybe?
    – littleadv
    26 mins ago
  • "They will not sign the title transfer papers or return the car" why? I would be very concerned about liability, insurance, paying for registration, etc.
    – D Stanley
    4 mins ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .