I loaned a car to someone in California and I now want to transfer title to them for free. They will not sign the title transfer papers or return the car. I am concerned about my insurance liability. How can I get my name off the title? I am willing to transfer the title to charity but I don't have possession of the car.
It sounds like you should report the car stolen maybe?– littleadv26 mins ago
-
"They will not sign the title transfer papers or return the car" why? I would be very concerned about liability, insurance, paying for registration, etc.– D Stanley4 mins ago
