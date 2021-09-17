A stranger is selling their car for $5000 and I like it for that price.

But, instead of a straight purchase, I want to arrange a deal in which I pay $5000 in full now (without any loans) but can return the car within the first 3 months and receive a partial refund of $4000. I do not want to register the car in my name until the end of those 3 months.

Roughly, I imagine we sign a contract in which a refund is promised by the stranger and eventual registration is promised by me (if I have not returned the car within the 3 months). Insurance gets a little complicated (and a little more expensive than a normal purchase) since the government probably requires that we both have some coverage for those 3 months.

How should we proceed? Is there any way to avoid the double-insurance penalty mentioned above? In reality, only I will be driving it so the insurer's risk is the same as if I had purchased it outright, so I am hoping to eliminate this "penalty".

Assume that this all happens in California and the stranger is happy with the plan, but simply wants it all to be legal. I am also curious to know if this deal is easier in a different US state.