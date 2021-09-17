0

A stranger is selling their car for $5000 and I like it for that price.

But, instead of a straight purchase, I want to arrange a deal in which I pay $5000 in full now (without any loans) but can return the car within the first 3 months and receive a partial refund of $4000. I do not want to register the car in my name until the end of those 3 months.

Roughly, I imagine we sign a contract in which a refund is promised by the stranger and eventual registration is promised by me (if I have not returned the car within the 3 months). Insurance gets a little complicated (and a little more expensive than a normal purchase) since the government probably requires that we both have some coverage for those 3 months.

How should we proceed? Is there any way to avoid the double-insurance penalty mentioned above? In reality, only I will be driving it so the insurer's risk is the same as if I had purchased it outright, so I am hoping to eliminate this "penalty".

Assume that this all happens in California and the stranger is happy with the plan, but simply wants it all to be legal. I am also curious to know if this deal is easier in a different US state.

  • I believe you will find that what you propose, specifically keeping the car in the current owner's name, is illegal in California. Even with a lease you must register the car in using your name. I'm also not sure why anyone in their right mind would do this. They are taking considerable risk for not all that much in reward.
    – jwh20
    15 mins ago

