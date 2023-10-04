I understand that dividends from TQQQ are not qualified. As such, they will be fully taxable. I consider this to be a negative for TQQQ. For comparison purposes, they would be qualified if the investor had bought QQQ instead. Please correct me if you think I am wrong about this.

Now if an investor buys shares in TQQQ and keeps them for 15 months and then sells them. This is done in a taxable account. For tax purposes, would this be taxable the same way that a long term gain in QQQ would be taxable? That is, for a middle income tax payer the tax rate would be 15%.