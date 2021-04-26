Looking for some answers regarding capital gains.

Imagine that a married couple buys a house on January 1st 2001 for 500K and lives in it for 5 years. On January 1st 2006 they rent out the house. The market value of the house is 700K at that point. The house is rented out for several years and on January 1st 2011 the couple sells the house for 900K.

Is the capital gain 900K - 500K or 900K - 700K (the house value at the time it stopped to be their primary residence)?

Hypothetically if they sold the house in 2006 and bought it back for the same price they would not had to pay for the 200K.

Then when they later sell the house the gain should be 900K - 700K