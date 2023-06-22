9 mins ago . This question was migrated from Law Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Migrated

I incorporated my business in US (LLC) last year. I am a non-US citizen. Currently, the business has no revenue. I read how tax income works and that tax brackets are applied as an individual since LLC is treated as a pass-through entity for federal income tax purposes.

Suppose I make revenue this year and the income is $20.000. What is the amount I have to pay for income tax? I own 100% of the LLC.

I read somewhere that the income tax is flat at 30%, meanwhile, in other articles, I read that tax brackets are applied (I am not sure if this works only for US citizens).