1

I incorporated my business in US (LLC) last year. I am a non-US citizen. Currently, the business has no revenue. I read how tax income works and that tax brackets are applied as an individual since LLC is treated as a pass-through entity for federal income tax purposes.

Suppose I make revenue this year and the income is $20.000. What is the amount I have to pay for income tax? I own 100% of the LLC.

I read somewhere that the income tax is flat at 30%, meanwhile, in other articles, I read that tax brackets are applied (I am not sure if this works only for US citizens).

Improve this question
3
  • 1
    A mistake here could be very expensive and potentially land you in legal trouble. Consult a professional rather than random people on the internet.
    – Comic Sans Strikephim
    Jun 18 at 13:16
  • To clarify: It doesn't matter whether you are a US citizen or not, what matters is that you are a US tax payer living in the USA. So here's the most important question: Where do you live?
    – gnasher729
    Jun 18 at 23:08
  • To clarify more: A company doesn't pay tax on income but on profit, that is income minus expenses. For employees, or owners of a small LLC, we call all the money they get "income" because they usually don't have expenses.
    – gnasher729
    Jun 19 at 9:13

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.