United States here, specifically NY state (if it makes a difference). Say we have a super small, 1-man member-managed LLC that has elected to be taxed as an S-corporation. This way, the 1-man member can take both a wage/salary (as a W2) throughout the year as well as cut herself shareholder distributions periodically, say, quarterly. The idea behind this strategy is that the total tax obligation for the member is slightly less than if it was just a standard LLC where the member was paying themselves via shareholder/member distributions.

So now, lets say in the given year the business takes in $100 in total revenue. The general allocations of that $100 is as follows:

  • W2 Payroll (for the single member) -> $30
    • Say there are $10 of payroll withholdings
    • So the net pay to the single member is $20
  • Shareholder Distributions -> $10
  • State/Federal Taxes for the Business -> $25
  • Operational Costs -> $15
  • "Leftovers" (can be used for whatever) -> $20

It is my understanding that the single member would have to pay personal income taxes on the $20 of net payroll earnings. Furthermore, the single member would also have to pay personal income taxes on the $10 of shared distribution earnings, and so their total personal tax obligation to state/fed would be based on personal income of $30. Let's say the total personal tax obligation here (based on brackets) is $8.

It is my understanding that the business would also (of course) have its own state/federal tax obligations of (say, based on the tax bracket) $25, as noted above.

So to begin with, if anything about my understanding above is incorrect or misled, please begin by correcting me!

Assuming I'm more or less correct...

My question

In the example above, the total taxes paid by both the single member (as personal income) and the business is $8 + $25 = $32. For the sake of this example I'll call this Total Tax Obligation.

Is there anything the member can do, either with Operational Costs or "Leftovers", to legally reduce the Total Tax Obligation of $32? Itemizing deductions, etc.? What are these strategies and how do they work at the high level?

  • 1
    One point, if it's a simple one-person operation. AFAIK: there is absolutely no difference at all between (A) forming an LCC and (B) very simply, doing your taxes as a self-employed person. (You save the considerable cost of having an LLC formed.) – Fattie 36 mins ago
  • 1
    Thanks @Fattie (+1) that's a fair point to make, but let's just push the "I believe!" button here and say that this is the lay of the land: single member LLC electing S-corp taxation. – hotmeatballsoup 33 mins ago
1

I misunderstood the question - pls. see the comments!

I believe you're asking about the famous "reasonable compensation" issue in the US.

Example: https://ssfllp.com/how-business-owners-may-be-able-to-reduce-tax-by-using-an-s-corporation/

Essentially, say the company makes 100,000. Essentially, you can either (A) just take that as 100,000 income or (B) the company can "pay you a salary" of 70,000 and the other 30,000 is "profit".

Essentially, in "B" you do indeed save on the dreaded self-employment tax.

But...

Incredibly, the I.R.S. have already thought of this. :)

Unfortunately, nobody has the answer to "how much can you get away with".

--

Here's an example of a, let's put it this way, "by the book example". Joe, computer programmer, did normal programming making the usual $200,000 a year. As well as his usual freelance for banks etc, one year his business (actually) released some lame app on the app store which was a modest hit and made $500,000 a year for a couple years. Joe quite correctly divvied up the 700 as 200/500. This is a "totally legitimate" example of what the whole structure is for.

In contrast: Fred typically makes about 200,000 a year ... 190 one year, 205 the next and so on. Each year he * cough * asserts that 85% of that is "salary" and the rest is "company profit".

Will Fred get "caught out"? Is what Fred doing actually improper? Is it commonplace?

Nobody really knows.

It's worth noting that the savings seem to be very small with real-world figures.

  • Thanks @Fattie, and this is definitely good info, but is not addressing my actual question. I'm not asking whether or not someone should go with this strategy. I'm saying, in this example, someone already has gone with this strategy (LLC electing s-corp taxation), and what I'm asking is in the 2nd paragraph underneath the "My question" header. Essentially: is there anything one can do here (itemizing deductions, maybe making investments, etc.) with the Operational Costs or "Leftovers" fund to reduce the total tax obligation? – hotmeatballsoup 23 mins ago
  • 1
    Ah, I understand your question now ! I will leave it in as a clarifier for others, and then delete it soon ok ? (UNfortunately, I have looked in to this and I believe the answer to your question is "Absolutely nothing" :/ But let's hope for an expert opinoin! ) – Fattie 20 mins ago

