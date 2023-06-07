0

Can I reduce my declared income on my Child Tax Credit claim by my Gift Aided charitable donations made in the tax year?

Improve this question

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

Yes

As per GOV.UK, if you make Gift Aid donations, pension contributions or have a trading loss, these cut your total income figure for tax credits purposes.

Improve this answer

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .