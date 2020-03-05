Let's say I make 100K a year from my business and I have 3 kids under 9 years old. I read that each child can give me $2000 child tax credit.

So if my 100K business income is taxed and say its 40%:

100K x 40% (40K) = 60K take home

Does the child tax credit apply to the 100K first making it:

100K - 3 Kids (6K) = 94K income x 40% (37.6K) = 62.4K take home

OR is it:

100K x 40% (40K) = 60K + 6K child credit = 66K take home?

Was there also a self employment tax credit also and does it work like that too?