-1

I am including the image for reference.

Indicator

It seems like a mix of supertrend with some averaging in line plotting.

Improve this question
New contributor
HK 47 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

HK 47 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.