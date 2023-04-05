Why doesn't anyone look at the combined federal and [Your State] tax rate, grouped by bracket? Let's say like the Federal + New York tax rates?

Wouldn't this determine the incremental amount of total tax paid per additional dollar of taxable income, and you will be able to see where the biggest jumps in tax rates are? The perfect use case would be finding a ideal amount that you should contribute to a Traditional 401k/IRA to get your taxable amount below that amount.

It just doesn't really make sense to look at federal and state tax brackets separately without combining them together? I can't find any combined graphics anywhere for any state.