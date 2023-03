I have an enquiry about the PPF system. If an Indian citizen, having a Public Provident Fund (PPF) account with an indian bank, plans to give up his/her Indian citizenship before the maturity period ends,

What happens to the dpeosited fund (and interest)?

Can the PPF amount be withdrawn completely before maturity (the account matures on completion of fifteen complete financial years from the end of the year in which the account was opened)?