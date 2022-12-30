I read on page to create a new checking account at Charles Schwab Corporation in the US:

Your new checking account will be linked to one Schwab individual brokerage account. You can open a new brokerage account or link to an existing one.

That's echoed here:

When applying for your Schwab High Yield Investor checking account, you will also be required to open a Schwab brokerage account if you don't already have one. This brokerage account is opened automatically when you open a Schwab checking account,

Why would a financial services company force their customers to link their checking accounts to an existing or new brokerage account?

I wonder whether that's just a way to get more accounts or whether it is motivated by some other reasons, e.g. technical or legal.